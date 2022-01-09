Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 29.3% in December

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 136,863 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

PGJ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 75,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,387. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18.

