Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

