Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 539.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IVTJF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

About Investec Group

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

