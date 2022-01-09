Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,277% compared to the average daily volume of 654 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 2U by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 2U by 448.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

