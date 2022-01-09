Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

IVVGF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

