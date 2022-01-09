Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.
IVVGF stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.
About Invinity Energy Systems
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.