iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.77

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.77 and last traded at $112.79, with a volume of 57068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

