iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.