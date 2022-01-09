iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. 17,405,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,059,171. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

