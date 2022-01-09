iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.34 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

