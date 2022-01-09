iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after buying an additional 486,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 377,959 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 286,990 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

