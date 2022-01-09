iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

