iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.