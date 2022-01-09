iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after acquiring an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

