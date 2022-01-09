iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,748 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $124,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.