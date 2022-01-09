iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

