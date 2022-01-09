iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.71

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.71 and last traded at $90.62, with a volume of 8415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 274.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

