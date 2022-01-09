Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ITI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

