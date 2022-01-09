ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.60 ($2.11).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ITV alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($642,348.93). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,503.72).

Shares of LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.30 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 8,022,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 98.06 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.35.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.