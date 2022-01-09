Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.61

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.61 and last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 584002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVN shares. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

