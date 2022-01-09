Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $117,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

