Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.