Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,294,488 shares of company stock worth $97,147,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.