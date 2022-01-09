Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $24.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.56.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,283,094 shares of company stock worth $126,531,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.