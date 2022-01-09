Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

