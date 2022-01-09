Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on State Street Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in State Street by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

