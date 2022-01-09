Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 9,738 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 5,022 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $18,430.74.

PGEN stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Precigen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Precigen by 14.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Precigen by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

