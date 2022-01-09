Jennison Associates LLC Has $92.17 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of CoStar Group worth $92,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

