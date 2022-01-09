Jennison Associates LLC Sells 395,410 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,346,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 395,410 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $176,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,650,000 after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. General Motors has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

