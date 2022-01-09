Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,740,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

