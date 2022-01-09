JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,023,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,235,000 after purchasing an additional 709,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.04 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

