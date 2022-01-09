JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 51.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,222.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $493,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

