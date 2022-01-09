JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

