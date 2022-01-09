JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $107,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 274.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

