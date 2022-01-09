JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

