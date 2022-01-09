JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

