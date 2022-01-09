JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

