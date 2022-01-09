JOE (JOE) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $212.26 million and $14.68 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00084885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.99 or 0.07462765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,842.85 or 1.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003209 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 152,598,596 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

