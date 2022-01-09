John Jetter Acquires 429,443 Shares of Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) insider John Jetter purchased 429,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,459.95 ($11,122.26).

Venture Minerals Company Profile

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, cobalt, base metals, lithium, copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. Its flagship project is the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten project covering an area of 148 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania.

