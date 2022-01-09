Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,370 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

