Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £51,825 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Doug Webb purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($27.93) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($69,835.60).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 20.06 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,653.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMAT. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

