JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.75 ($172.44).

Shares of ML opened at €153.45 ($174.38) on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69). The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €137.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

