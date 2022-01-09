JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of JPM opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

