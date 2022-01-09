JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

