JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0495 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $361.64 million and approximately $230.23 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.24 or 0.07512584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.60 or 1.00267782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

