JustInvest LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

