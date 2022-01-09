JustInvest LLC Purchases 6,511 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.