JustInvest LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

