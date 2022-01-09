JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

FRC opened at $204.06 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

