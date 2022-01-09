JustInvest LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 310,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.