JustInvest LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $416.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.10.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

